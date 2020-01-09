DCP announces upcoming events

GREENVILLE – It’s a new year and the Darke County Park District has several upcoming programs that are open to the public and many are free of charge. Register today and take advantage of your Darke County Parks.

Conservation Kids: Animal Conservation in Ohio, Jan. 14, 4:15 p.m., Bish Discovery Center, registration required, ages 8-11, free

Parent and Preschooler Adventures: The Mitten, 2-3 year olds on Jan. 15, 10 a.m., and 4-5 year olds on Jan. 16, 10 a.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, registration required, $3

Hand-Feed a Chickadee, Jan. 18, 9:30, 10, 10:30 or 11 a.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, registration required, free

Native Animal Encounter, Jan. 18, 10 a.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, free

Native Plant Sale, May 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Purchase native species and turn your lawn into a pollinator haven. These plants are also a great way to transform areas into beautiful splashes of color. The plant sale will still occur in May; however, pre-sale orders must be submitted by Feb. 21 to ensure specific species availability. Plants are $4.50 each and you can order online.

Sponsor a Bucket – Support Darke County Parks, and sponsor a bucket. Each sponsor will have his/her name placed on a sap bucket along the trail during the Maple Sugarin’ Festival on March 7. Amber Grade ($25) sponsors will receive a 250 ml bottle of Darke County Parks maple syrup in a decorative maple leaf shaped bottle. Fancy Grade ($40) will receive two complimentary tickets to the Waffle & Sausage Breakfast the morning of the festival in addition to a 250 ml bottle of Darke County Parks maple syrup in a decorative maple leaf shaped bottle.

Visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or call 548-0165 to register for these and more.