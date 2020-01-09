Dairy Queen holds grand opening celebration

GREENVILLE – The new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, in the former location of the Sonic restaurant, 1510 Wagner Ave., Greenville, held a soft opening in December and the response from the community has been amazing.

To celebrate their opening, the business held a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 with special discounts, promotions, prize drawings and more taking place through Saturday, Jan. 11

During the ribbon cutting ceremony a special presentation was made to the Greenville Schools Athletic Department and to the Boy & Girls Club of Greenville. The restaurant collected donations for both organizations during the friends and family opening. The franchise matched and rounded up the donations to the give the Greenville Boys & Girls Club $500 and the Greenville High School Athletic Department $700.

Sharon Deschambeau, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the restaurant to the community on behalf of all of its chamber members. She proudly announced that Greenville Dairy Queen is the newest chamber member.

Keith Chambers, franchisee spokesperson for the group said, ““Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is so happy to now be open in Greenville. While this is our sixth DQ Grill & Chill restaurant, we are still so excited about the DQ menu and the “Happy Tastes Good!” thermality of the DQ brand. In addition to myself, I also have franchisee partners Chad and Brian Wheeler to work with, and if we add up all of our years of restaurant experience we pass 100 years of Quick Service Restaurant experience.”

The new restaurant has the capacity to seat over 54 people inside. As the weather gets warmer, Greenville’s Dairy Queen Grill & Chill customers will be able to advantage of the covered patio.

According to Chambers, the Greenville location employs 25 full-time employees and more than 15 part-time employees. The franchise invested more than $1.2 million into the business with all new state of the art technology impacting the quality of food served and the speed and hospitality of their service.

Mark Roberts, general manager of the Greenville store, was all smiles when asked how the restaurant has been received in the community. He was impressed with the community’s friendliness and the welcome the store has received.

While DQ is known of its Blizzards and ice cream cones, the restaurant also serves a great menu with burgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, onion rings, fries, cheese curds, salads and more. Be sure to stop in for their Blizzard of the Month.

The Greenville store is currently searching for nostalgic, historical pictures of Darke County residents eating ice cream. Chambers pointed out the pictures do not need to be of people eating Dairy Queen ice cream. They can be of ice cream socials or other events. The more historical and the more people eating ice cream, the better. They will be accepting entries through Jan. 11. The top three photos will win cash prizes and be displayed in their lobby. First place wins $100 and second and third each received $50.

Mike Bowers and Steve Willman, board members for the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, accepted a check from Keith Chamber, Dairy Queen franchisee spokesperson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_dq-boys-girls-w.jpg Mike Bowers and Steve Willman, board members for the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, accepted a check from Keith Chamber, Dairy Queen franchisee spokesperson. Aaron Shaffer, Greenville School athletic director, accepted a $700 donation from Keith Chamber of the Greenville Dairy Queen Grill & Chill. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_dq-ghs-athleticsw.jpg Aaron Shaffer, Greenville School athletic director, accepted a $700 donation from Keith Chamber of the Greenville Dairy Queen Grill & Chill. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s members, directors and ambassadors welcome the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill to Greenville. Mark Roberts cut the ribbon on the new store while members of the franchise team and the Chamber watched. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_DQ-ribbon-w.jpg The Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s members, directors and ambassadors welcome the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill to Greenville. Mark Roberts cut the ribbon on the new store while members of the franchise team and the Chamber watched. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

