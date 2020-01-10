Busy Beavers go bowling

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H club held a meeting on Nov. 10, 2019 at McBo’s Lanes. The meeting was called to order by President Brooke Timmerman with 42 members and seven advisors present.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Zach Rahm, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Katie Delzeith. The Secretary’s report was read and approved by Lexi Timmerman with Corynn Goubeaux seconding the motion. The Treasurer’s report was read and approved by Grace Borchers with Elizabeth Delzeith seconding the motion.

The 2020 family guides were passed out to each family. Trash Bash was discussed. The members were asked if they would like to consider making a donation to the community. Then, Deb brought up the idea to collect bottle caps and have a bench donated as well. The members became informed that 4-H camp applications for counselors were due and camp would be held June 15-18. The officers were told their books are due to Deb at the January meeting. The club was asked for community service ideas.

The descriptions of the office positions were read and the members were asked if they would like to run for the positions. The members agreed to get new shirts this coming year because it has been two years since new shirts have been designed. The older members, those 14-years-old or older, were informed of an opportunity to be on the Darke County 4-H Committee.

Recreation was bowling which was held before the meeting. Demonstrations were done by Carley Timmerman showing how to French Braid hair. The meeting was adjourned by Gavin Breeze with Zach Ward seconding the motion.