Club does caroling at VRHC

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Busy Beavers held its final meeting of the year on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

The meeting was called to order by Treasurer Alex Brewer with 29 members and five advisors present. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lydia Breeze, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Lydia Ward. The secretary’s report was read and approved by Kierra Rahm with Ellie Brewer seconding the motion. The treasurer’s report was read and approved by Madyson Hess with Gavin Breeze seconding the motion.

Officer elections were held. Trash Bash was discussed and it will be held April 18 and 19. The members who did not receive 2020 Family Guides at the November meeting were given those as well. The members were informed the county will be using electronic enrollment forms. The club was asked if they would like to decorate a Christmas tree at the library again this year, and it was voted to do so. The members were also asked to come up with T-shirt and sweatshirt designs for the club to use for the next two years.

Officers were reminded their books are due by the January meeting, and 4-H camp and Cloverbud camp were discussed. Demonstrations were done by Ben Brewer showing how to hold and use drumsticks, and Jenna Breeze showing how to make a paper snowflake. The meeting was adjourned by Gavin Breeze with Audry Ward seconding the motion.

Recreation was caroling to the residents of the nursing home before the meeting.