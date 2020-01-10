Life Line Screening coming to area

LEWISBURG – On Friday, Jan. 17, Life Line Screening will be coming to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.

Screenings will be available for Carotid Artery (Plaque), Heart Rhythm (Atrial Fibrillation), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Disease as well as Osteoporosis Risk Assessment.

Pre-registration is required. To register for your screening and to receive a $10 discount, call 1-888-653-6450 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com/community-partners. The church is located at 511 N Commerce Street. The testing site is on the west side of the complex with access to the appropriate parking lot from Front Street.