Bradford Lions plans dinner

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions are having a BBQ Chicken and Pork Chop Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26. Presale tickets are needed at $8 each and all dinners are carryout.

Tickets may be purchased from both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Kathy Myers 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree 620-7225 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sunday, Jan 19.

Dinners consist of two pork chops or one half BBQ chicken served with applesauce, chips, and roll prepared by Romers Catering. Dinners may be picked up on Sunday, Jan 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clark’s Pizza.

All profits will go toward purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of students, and other ongoing Bradford Lions community projects.