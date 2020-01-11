Ansonia hosts leadership event

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FFA Chapter hosted the 2019 State FFA Leadership Night event on Dec. 9.

Presenting on behalf of the Ohio FFA Association were two state officers Vice President Bethany Starlin of the Chief Logan FFA Chapter and Vice President at large Chyann Kendel of the Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA Chapter.

The theme of the FFA Leadership Night was “Followership” which means that in life, there are times when leaders must also be followers and that nothing can be accomplished without the help of others.

Students took part in several activities during the leadership night program. Students were divided into teams and competed in Simon Says, team relays, learning about famous leaders and followers and others to help convey the theme of followership.

Other chapters in attendance included Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Versailles, Franklin Monroe, Arcanum and members from the Ansonia Chapter.