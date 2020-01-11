St. Mary’s School holds registration

GREENVILLE – The 2020-2021 registration forms for kindergarten through eighth grade are now available in the St. Mary’s School office or on their website at www.smsgvl.com. The school office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The deadline for applying for financial aid is Jan. 24. Financial aid forms can also be found on the school’s website.

Ed Choice scholarships will also be available for incoming kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information, contact the school office at 548-2345.