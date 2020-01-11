Stagelight Players hold open auditions

PIQUA – The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, on Jan. 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. in East Hall room 427 on the Piqua campus.

Little Women tells the story of the March sisters who must rely upon their mother to see them through hard times while their father is off to war.

Auditions are open to actors of all ages, and it is not required to be a student of Edison State. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script and with possible improvisation.

Rehearsals will be held Monday through Thursday from 7-9 p.m. beginning Feb. 3, with production dates running from March 27 through April 5.

Edison State adjunct faculty member Emily Beisner is directing the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.