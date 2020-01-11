Barn destroyed in 2-alarm fire

NEAVE TOWNSHIP – A two alarm fire is under investigation after numerous animals were lost as flames overtook the barn they were being housed in.

At approximately 10:09 p.m., firefighters from the New Madison Fire Department responded along with Tri-Village Rescue and multiple mutual aid departments from across the county to 4084 State Route 121 regarding reports of a working barn fire with animals inside.

According to Chief Robert Cook of the New Madison Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved barn fire with heavy smoke and flames showing from the barn with wind out of the south pushing the blaze over the properties main residential structure. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack on the blaze as they battled the wind and rain to protect the home just yards away from the barn.

In addition to the barn, the family also suffered the loss of numerous animals. Despite the efforts of the property owner, who entered the barn in an attempt to save the livestock inside, Chief Cook reported that at least 14 sheep, a horse and an unknown number of chickens were reported dead as a result of the fire.

The barn, which was declared a total loss, was razed to the ground after heavy machinery was requested to the scene in aid of the operations. Although suffering from heavy exposure from smoke and heat, the home is believed to have sustained only cosmetic damage to the attached garage as well as smoke damage to some interior portions of the structure. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The exact cause and nature of the fire remain under investigation by the New Madison Fire Department.

The barn fire lit up the sky in the southwestern part of Darke County on Friday evening. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_neave-barn-fire-1-w.jpg The barn fire lit up the sky in the southwestern part of Darke County on Friday evening. Once the fire was under control, heavy machinery was used to raze the barn completely. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_neave-barn-fire-5-w.jpg Once the fire was under control, heavy machinery was used to raze the barn completely. Numerous departments from around the county were called to the scene to keep the from spreading to a nearby house. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_neave-barn-fire-4-w.jpg Numerous departments from around the county were called to the scene to keep the from spreading to a nearby house. Flames ripped through a family’s barn in Neave Township killing numerous animals. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_neave-barn-fire-3-w.jpg Flames ripped through a family’s barn in Neave Township killing numerous animals. Firefighters battled wind and rain to keep the barn fire from spreading to the adjacent home. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_neave-barn-fire-2-w.jpg Firefighters battled wind and rain to keep the barn fire from spreading to the adjacent home. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Numerous sheep, a horse and chickens lost