Reid Health reaccredited by HFA program

RICHMOND, Ind. – Reid Health has again received a full three-year accreditation from the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), including new service locations in Connersville. The survey involves an extensive on-site review of quality and safety standards, including the overall environment of care.

“Reid Health clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS, HFAP’s non-profit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the hospital and specific departments against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement, and environmental safety. Reid Health has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”

“We owe our continued success in accreditation reviews to the quality and diligence of our medical staff along with our expert clinical and non-clinical staff. These team members continually strive to provide excellent, compassionate care that meets or exceeds HFAP standards,” said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO. “Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community. In fact, quality is consistently the priority focus in our strategic plans and goals.”

Jennifer Ehlers, Vice President/Chief Quality Officer, said the HFAP accreditation is regularly sought and obtained in what is a continual process to maintain quality and excellence. She noted the accreditation includes Connersville locations that were taken on in July when Reid Health acquired most of the assets of Fayette Regional Health System. “It takes all 3300 of our employees working diligently, and our Connersville teams rose to the challenge during a time of major transition to ensure compliance with these rigorous standards,” she said. “The goal is to achieve the highest standards of care and safety for our patients and their families.”

HFAP is a nationally recognized program of AAHHS offering accreditation and specialty certifications to serve a range of healthcare organizations. Originally established in 1945, HFAP is the original healthcare accreditation program in the United States. HFAP holds deeming authority from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and also is recognized by state governments and regulatory bodies, and insurers.

HFAP’s mission is to be the valued partner for healthcare organizations committed to improving their quality of care, through accreditation/certification standards and continuing education, with a focus on advancing the health and welfare of their communities. For more information, visit www.hfap.org.

The survey team was in Richmond and Connersville earlier this year and spent four days on site reviewing compliance with multiple standards in areas that include medical staff, nursing and patient care, infection control, pharmacy procedures, medical records, building safety, staff qualifications and more.

Reid Health and specific departments and service lines also maintain numerous other accreditations, Ehlers said, with HFAP and the Indiana Department of Health being among the most extensive. “The purpose of all of them is to continue a culture of excellence.” Reid Health has been accredited by HFAP for nearly 18 years, participating in six surveys. Ehlers said a Reid Health team member is assigned to own each standard and works to ensure they are met, noting that all standards are continually monitored.