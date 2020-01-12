CBC announces January blood drives

DARKE COUNTY – Celebrate January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at a Darke County community blood drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The first goal of Blood Donor Awareness Month is to boost the blood supply after the long holiday period. CBC is also announcing strategic goals for 2020 that include:

* Increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC must expand its hospital partnerships to remain viable in the blood industry and to continue serving the Miami Valley region.

* Recruiting new platelet and plasma donors, and double red blood cell donors.

* Use the spirit of the Dayton Strong movement to inspire more blood donors and engage more blood drive sponsors, especially in the downtown Dayton community.

The white, long-sleeve t-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

The following blood drives are open to the community; appointments are encouraged:

Monday, Jan. 13 – Faith United Methodist Church, 101 East South Street, Arcanum, 3–6:30 p.m.; the donor café will feature chicken noodle soup, cookies, and juice.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Greater Greenville Ministerial Association

Monday, Jan. 20 – Versailles K of C Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Versailles Knights of Columbus

Friday, Jan. 24 – Franklin Monroe High School, 8691 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Franklin Monroe High School National Honor Society

Monday, Jan. 27 – Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville, extended hours, 3–7 p.m., appointments recommended

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.