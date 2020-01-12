Tea ceremony planned at library

GREENVILLE – Jesse Berry from Blue Lantern Tea will demonstrate a traditional Chinese Tea Ceremony at the Greenville Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

He will talk about the history and culture of tea as well as the many health benefits. The ceremony consists of the preparation and serving of tea – everyone will taste a sample.

Berry first discovered artisan quality tea through his Kung Fu practice. He studied 10 years to become a master or Sifu. Gung Fu Tea is part of the Kung Fu culture and he was attracted to its health benefits and philosophy.

As the study of tea was a natural addition to his interests, he began extensive research, seeking books and online information from all over the world. He also studied informally at a tea house in Columbus as well as at tea houses in China during a trip in 2008.

Blue Lantern is located at 120 West Third Street, Greenville, and is owned and operated by Berry and his wife Kim, along with the Young Forest Martial Arts Academy which is behind the tea shop. For more info see www.bluelantern.com, www.teawarrior.com, www.youngforestmartialarts.com.

Blue Lantern carries a wide variety of teas from around the world such as Chinese and Taiwanese Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea, White Tea, Puer Tea, Japanese Green Tea and English Classics from India as well as teaware.