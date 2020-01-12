GPL plans monthly lunch and learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s January Lunch & Learn welcomes Nicole Loy from Fit by Loy who will conduct an interactive session titled “Achieving an Active Balance in a Sedentary Career.”

Loy will teach easy and practical ways to combat the sedentary lifestyle while increasing productivity and happiness.

Loy explained, “Around 80 percent of the American work-force has jobs that require extensive sitting. Unfortunately, chronically sedentary jobs lead to numerous issues: back pain, weight gain, and heart disease, to name a few. Sedentary jobs also reduce creative thinking and decrease productivity. Sedentarism is so detrimental, one hour of daily exercise cannot compensate for its negative effects. What’s a worker to do? Take a stand against sitting!”

Fit by Loy is located at 120 West Third and features classes in Boxing, Kickboxing, Pilates, Cardio Drumming, and more. See www.fitbyloy.com for more information.

Lunch is at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Purchase the Coffee Pot lunch for $5 or bring your own or just come for the program. They usually have a wrap with soup or salad and fruit and drinks. Please register and let us know about lunch at 548-3915.