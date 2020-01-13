Reds will visit Air Force museum

DAYTON — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Infielder Mike Moustakas; Manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President & COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

The visit will begin with a question and answer session, followed by an autograph session. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 450 fans in attendance. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question and answer session.

One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26.

Museum doors open at 9 a.m.

The visit to the museum by the Reds is part of the 2020 Winter Caravan, which will make a total of 16 stops in five states, covering more than 3,500 miles.

Federal endorsement of the Cincinnati Reds is not implied.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.