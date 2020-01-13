Edison State students complete police training

PIQUA – Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored nine students in December following their successful completion of the 23-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 8, totaling 752 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This is another fine class of cadets who are willing to serve and protect the citizens of the State of Ohio. This class was unique because it was the first time in our 16-year history that the females outnumbered the males in the class, two to one,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander.

“Should any agency give these graduates the opportunity to serve, they all have been given the basic training knowledge to start their career. Once they meet the respective agencies’ hiring standards, the rest is up to them.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate’s degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the 38th academy. Throughout its 16-year history, the program has enrolled 633 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the State Certification Exam, and passed, 77.48-percent of them have been sworn in as a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio, representing 60 different police agencies in the state.

In the 2019 calendar year, 18 Academy graduates have been sworn in at such agencies as Anna Police Department, Arcanum Police Department, Botkins Police Department, Bowersville Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Covington Police Department, Eaton Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Jackson Center Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Police Department, Port Jefferson Police Department, and Sidney Police Department.

For more information about joining the upcoming academy, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.

Fall 2019 Police Officer Academy students who completed credit hour requirements: Marissa Kennedy, of Sidney; Nathan Mahaffy, of Covington; Reagan Morrett, of Vandalia; Jacob Rife, of Troy; Amber Schutte, of Piqua; Elijah Sims, of West Milton; Dorothy Stringer, of Dayton; Kristen Thomas, of Dayton; and Ragan Williams, of Versailles.