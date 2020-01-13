Brookdale Senior Living gives back

GREENVILLE – Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community, located at 1401 N Broadway gave back this holiday season.

Employees, residents and families worked together for a food drive for Fish during the Thanksgiving season and provided the local food bank with an abundance of non-perishable items to stock their pantry shelves to provide to Darke County residents.

To kick of the Christmas season Brookdale collected wreaths and decorated trees donated from local businesses for its inaugural Festival of Trees where all the items were a silent auction was held with all the proceeds benefiting the Cancer Association of Darke County. Christena Sharp stated, “We were very pleased for our first year to be able to raise $500 to give to the Darke County Cancer Association. We are hoping next year to grow our donations and double our efforts.”

For more information on Brookdale Senior Living’s upcoming events or to schedule a tour, call Christena Sharp at (937) 548-6800.