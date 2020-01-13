Mississinawa Valley BPA students awarded

UNION CITY – Twelve Mississinawa Valley students received awards at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Region 3 Awards Ceremony at Memorial Hall in Greenville, on Jan. 7.

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a student organization whose purpose is to support middle level, high school, and college students interested in business careers. Each year, students compete at state contests to impart a real world experience to the students. Three students from Mississinawa will advance to state contests on March 12 and 13 in Columbus,. Those students and the contests in which they will compete are as follows:

Zac Longfellow – Payroll Accounting

Taylor Collins – Fundamental Accounting

Taylor Cunningham – Intermediate Word Processing

These three students will have the opportunity to advance to national BPA contests in Washington, DC in May.