Storm Spotter Training set for March

GREENVILLE – Darke County Emergency Management Agency will host its annual Storm Spotter Training on Monday, March 16, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Greenville Township Emergency Services, 1401 Sater St., Greenville.

To register for this class, fill out the registration form at https://forms.gle/sutzoiciAcroZZGF9 or contact Josh Haney at (937) 548-1444.

The training is conducted through the National Weather Service out of Wilmington and covers thunderstorm formation, severe weather production, and features associated with severe storms. Also, part of the class is tornado formation and behavior, non-threatening clues which may be mistaken for significant features, and safety when thunderstorms threaten.

Details include storm ingredients, characteristics of severe storms, anatomy of a storm, super-cell storms and rotation.

By providing citizens with this education it allows the Weather Service to receive first hand reports of weather conditions from wherever the spotter is located. While “storm chasing” is not advised, reporting from your home, work or car provides valuable information directly to meteorologists making decisions on watches and warnings.

With Spring Severe Weather and Flood Awareness Week coming up March 22-28, it’s a great time to think about preparing ourselves and families for the threat of severe spring/summer storms. If you do not currently own a NOAA Weather Radio consider purchasing one. These radios are programmable with voice and/alarm modes that will notify you, your family or your business of impending severe weather any time of day.

If you have any questions or would like additional information about preparing yourself, your family or your business, contact the Darke County Emergency Management Agency at (937) 548-1444 or through our website www.darkecountyema.org.