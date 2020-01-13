Boosters plan Prom Dress Exchange

VERSAILLES – On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Versailles Music Boosters will be hosting its fourth annual Prom and Homecoming Dress Exchange. The event will be held at Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road, in the cafetorium. People are asked to use door 19 (off State Route 185).

With the previous three exchanges considered a success, it was decided to hold the event again this year. With people bringing dresses from all over the surrounding counties, there will most assuredly be a plethora of styles to choose from. Private dressing rooms will be available for girls to try on the dresses they are interested in purchasing.

The Music Boosters will use the proceeds from the dress exchange to help fund the vocal and instrumental music departments.

Girls wishing to sell their dresses, shoes and accessories will need to bring them to the school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will be a fee of $7 per dress and $3 per pair of shoes and $3 for each accessory the girls wish to display for sale. Girls will then be free to price their items as they wish and keep the sale money if the dress/items are sold.

Admission is free and the doors will open to the public from 1-3 p.m. for shopping. Please remember, this sale is cash only and all sales are final.

For more information, please inquire at musicboostersvhs@gmail.com.