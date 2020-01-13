Reid Health restricts visitors

RICHMOND, Ind. – For the protection of their patients, visitors and families, Reid Health is now restricting visitors because of the continued increase in flu and respiratory illness. Health officials posted the following guidelines while asking everyone to be sensitive to the risks of spreading infection when at the hospital.

The restrictions are as follows:

Children younger than 18 are not permitted on patient units except in special situations.

Patients with flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask.

Patients are restricted to their unit except for testing or therapy

Visitors who have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, are not be allowed to visit patients.

Visitors and parents should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the campus

Kim Schneider, with Reid Infection Control, said the health system has seen a spike in positive flu and respiratory illnesses in the last two weeks.