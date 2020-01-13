Greenville FFA holds annual strawberry sale

GREENVILLE — Greenville FFA will be holding their annual Strawberry Sales through Feb. 7.

The strawberries are packaged in either flats or half flats. There are 8-1 quart containers per flat and will sell for $25 and 4-1 quart containers for a half flat selling at $15. This year the Greenville FFA Chapter has made a goal to sell 108 flats.

Call us for details. Individuals who wish to place an order can contact any Greenville FFA member or call the school at (937)-548-4188 ext. 1150. Orders will be taken through Feb/ 7 and delivery is expected between Feb. 24 through the 28.