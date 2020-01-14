Cattlemen’s banquet will be held Feb. 3

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Cattlemen’s annual banquet will be held Monday, Feb. 3. Appetizers are served at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner is at 7 p.m., at the American Legion Hall in Greenville.

The meal is prepared by Mary Bergman. The cost is $10 for adults and children (4-H age and under) are free.

Awards, including the director’s and herdsmen awards, will be given as well as scholarship winners announced and a new beef queen announced. There will be plenty of door prizes.

Membership renewal will stay the same for 2020. Memberships are $10 per person or family and associate memberships for businesses are $20. You do not have to own a large herd of cattle or a feedlot to be a member of the Cattlemen’s Association. Their constitution and by-laws permit membership to anyone with an interest in supporting the 4-H and FFA programs, as well as the beef industry in Darke County.

The reservation deadline for the banquet is Jan. 30. Call Cheryl Campbell at (937) 338-3155 or send an email to ebonee@embarqmail.com for more information.