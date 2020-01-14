Edison State fall Dean’s List announced

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized 447 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2019 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students are as follows:

Ansonia: Jordan Campbell, Maria Hathaway, Anthony Mangen, and Matthew Shook

Arcanum: Brenden Baker, Chloe Brumbaugh, Sydney Brumbaugh, Audrey Cable, Isabella Cable, Madison Furlong, Dorothy Garber, Chloe Mae Peters, Larkin Ressler, Zachary Smith, Taylor Somers, and Rileigh Vance

Bradford: Stephanie Bailey, Allyce Bond, Andrew Branson, Dylan Burgan, Logan Daugherty, Carmen Derr, Victoria Derstine, Mary Ford, Kendall Hill, Haley King, Hannah Myers, Courtney Smidutz, Jadyn Thacker, and Jericka Thacker

Eldorado: Davlyn Werner

Gordon: Jacqueline Olwine

Greenville: Maggie Bankson, Andrew Bonfiglio, Christopher Bucklew, Rochelle Clark, Taryn Cooper, Chloe Cox, Merissa Dahlstrom, Scott Elson, Ethan Fee, Conor Fox, Delores Fox, Chloe Freeman, Joshua Green, Autumn Grice, Hannah Gulley, Michael Gulley, Madelynn Hayes, Sarah Horger, Brooke Keagy, Emma Klosterman, Brandy Lavy, Brian Main, Faith Mansfield, Kelly Minnich, Brandon Morales, Landon Muhlenkamp, Earla Muir, Wyatt Murphy, Noah Napoletano, Courtney Overton, Cecelia Rice, Christyana Roberts, Kristen Ross, Christena Sharp, Jenna Siegrist, Wanda Smith, Aaron Suter, Hollie Thompson, Kaitlyn Turner, Keith Weaver, Allison Wilson, Josilyn Worden, and Taylor Yates

Hollansburg: Alisha Rismiller and Hether Thomas

New Madison: Mekenna Anderson, Lauren Driver, Trisa Porter, Laura Snyder, and Georgia Wetzel

New Paris: Colton Toms

New Weston: Jacob Muhlenkamp and Kierra Reichert

Union City: Ashley Rismiller and Blake Scholl

Versailles: Callum Dimmick, Nathan Grogean, Jena Mangen, Mitchell Subler, and Grace Voisard

West Manchester: Kelsey Patrum and Katelyn Hanes

Yorkshire: Lindsey Albers and Rita Kremer