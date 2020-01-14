Commission approves new SUVs for deputies

DARKE COUNTY – County Commissioners met Monday in regular session to conduct their 2020 organizational meeting.

Matt Aultman will remain as commission chairman with Mike Rhoades as vice-chairman.

Also re-appointed as staff members for the board of commissioners are Robin Blinn as administrative clerk/secretary and Charity Hutt as assistant clerk/secretary.

Commissioners also voted to keep their regular session meeting time at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

In other business Monday, commissioners approved a bid for three new Chevy Tahoe SUVs for the sheriff’s office.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, the state of Ohio did not award state bids for law enforcement sport utility vehicles for 2020.

After researching, Whittaker said, Tim Lally Chevrolet in Warrensville Heights, Ohio had several Tahoe SUVs in their inventory at last year’s bid price.

Local Chevy dealers, Whittaker said, had confirmed the Tahoe was no longer available to order.

Lally will deliver the vehicles to the sheriff’s office and Safety Systems of Richmond, Ind. will be hired to install with a law enforcement upfit package on each SUV.

Whittaker said he wanted to “thank the board (commissioners) so we can keep patrolling the roads in the county. This has allowed us to keep the fleet updated.”

Commissioners approved the cost of three 2020 Chevy Tahoes at $35,829.80 each. The old SUVs the sheriff’s office will no longer be using will be put up for sale on govdeals.com

Commissioners also announced Monday they had received the final payout late last week from the county’s insurance company for the Darke County Fairground’s swine barn.

The barn was lost to an arson fire in the fall of 2018 and a new barn was up and ready by the August 2019 county fair.

The final payout received was $274,723.42, bringing the total payout in at $1,008,363.40.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com

