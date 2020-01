ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Versailles – Brooks Blakeley, Ashlyn Cordonnier, Chelsea Groff, and Kristin Langston

Greenville – Gabrielle Sprinkle