Anti-human trafficking event planned

TIPP CITY – It is estimated 1,078 Ohio children fall victim to human trafficking yearly, and another 3,016 children are at-risk. This is not okay! Human trafficking happens within our communities.

“As a Darke Countian, I would be naive to say this doesn’t affect my rural community. Human trafficking is not limited to the big cities; it touches small communities as well. We must not bury our heads in the sand, but help prevent this atrocity!” says Caitlin Miller, Miller Flowers.

Haley Garber, Beauty By Haley Garber, joins Miller in hosting the Southwest Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Community Awareness Event, to offer training to the community. “Nearly all of us have heard of human trafficking by now and the horror that it is, but often we don’t know what to do about it or even fully understand what it is. By taking time out of one day to learn and connect with other people who also are actively fighting this we set ourselves up for a future of prevention and safety. Knowing the facts help us protect those we love and keep our communities safe,” said Haley.

This event will take place on Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Tipp City Community Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City.

This event is to equip and train professionals, parents, and youth to recognize the signs of trafficking. It will include a representative from She Has a Name, Columbus. This is a community of abolitionists that exists to fight human trafficking through education, collaboration, and survivor care. https://shehasaname.org/

Stephanie Rollins is the prevention education coordinator at Gracehaven House. Gracehaven is Ohio’s only faith-based safe house near Columbus, working with rescued girls under 18. www.gracehaven.me

Brandi Schindler, Dayton, director of Child Internet Safety for Human Trafficking Essentials, LLC, will be focusing on social media safety.

This event includes lunch and is $10 per person. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/caitlin-miller-amp-haley-garber-28894361549. For a complete list of sessions, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/482054879088207/