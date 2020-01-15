Wayne HC Foundation gives AEDs

GREENVILLE – The Rossburg Volunteer Fire Department is the latest recipient of a generous foundation grant that’s designed to make life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) more accessible to the public.

The fire department received four AEDs, which they intend to place in their facilities and trucks and use when responding to cardiac emergencies in their coverage area, which includes the Eldora Speedway, located just north of the village.

Every year in the U.S., there are more than 356,000 sudden cardiac arrests1, and without defibrillation, a victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7-10 percent for every minute that passes. With portable AEDs, if someone has a sudden cardiac arrest, and an AED is nearby, a trained responder or bystander can simply attach the self-sticking pads to that person’s chest. The AED does the rest; it reads that person’s heart rhythm and if needed, it advises the rescuer to send an electrical current to the victim’s heart. The jolt can restore the person’s heart to a normal rhythm, possibly saving their life.

“We couldn’t be doing what we’re doing without assistance from our generous corporate sponsors and supporters,” said Lauren Henry, director of the Wayne HealthCare Foundation. “Thanks to generous financial support from the Midmark Corporation, we’re able to purchase the AEDs, and Spirit Medical Transport helps out in a big way by providing CPR certification and AED training to recipient organizations,” added Henry. The Greenville Rotary is also chipping in with grant monies earmarked for the foundation’s AED program.

Since 2008, The Wayne HealthCare Foundation has donated more than 100 AEDs to community nonprofits and well over 1,000 community members have been educated in AED and CPR training.

To find out more about the foundation’s AED program, visit www.waynehealthcare.org/foundation.