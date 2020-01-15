Living With MS starts strong and healthy

GREENVILLE – The first meeting of the year for Living With MS will feature Addie Mikesell, Doctor of Physical Therapy, at the Brethren Retirement Community. Ms. Mikesell has been practicing physical therapy for the past five years and has worked with individuals living with MS.

She will present the topic, Treatment Options in MS and highlights will include the impact physical therapy has on overall health/well-being as well as insurance implications, services offered to community members at BRC, and exercises supporting mobility/flexibility/balance.

Join them on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7-8:30 p.m., in the private dining room at the Brethren Retirement Community for this informative presentation.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow. Call (937) 621-3337 with questions about this special event.