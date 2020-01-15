Miller shares ‘Door Decor and More’

GREENVILLE — January is National Hobby Month, so a request was put out on Facebook seeking unique or special hobbies in the local area. And, Darla Miller was nominated.

“I make wreaths, grave saddles/sides, lanterns, etc.,” said Miller.

She does this work at her residence…in her home office, the kitchen table or sitting on the floor in her living room.

“The hubby says I have a Hobby Lobby outlet in our home,” she said. “He even bought me a shirt that says ‘I can’t be trusted at Hobby Lobby’.”

Miller said she taught herself how to make wreaths about three years ago while watching YouTube videos.

“I had an interest and just decided to try it,” she said. “I follow YouTube and Pinterest and belong to a few wreath groups on Facebook.”

What have been her favorites?

“I can’t say I have a favorite because I love all the pieces I create for people,” she said. “I have done over 500 pieces. I will say that the pieces I have made for nursing homes, funerals and cemeteries hold a special place for me because people trust me in honoring their loved ones.”

She plans on keeping this up.

“I love my hobby, and I love making people smile when they pick up their orders,” she said.

Miller, who works full-time as a data entry specialist for MasterBrand Cabinets in the comfort of her own home, used to work for Armstrong Cabinets out of the Union City facility for 10 years before it closed. She is in her fourth year with MasterBrand.

She and husband Dave will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30. She has two daughters (one who passed in 1993), five stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

“Busy, busy but I love my life,” she interjected. “I decided to make my own cemetery decorations for my deceased daughter, husband and parents’ resting places and it blew up from there. Now I do anywhere from one to four orders weekly typically. I have a Facebook page – Darla’s Door Decor and More. I keep my prices affordable and truly enjoy my hobby. People say my prices are fantastic and I have a lot of repeat customers.”

She said it typically takes her three hours to make a wreath.

“Look me up on Facebook,” she said. “I love doing custom orders and take on the challenge wholeheartedly. Everyone knows someone who has everything — but they can always use a new wreath.”

Darla Miller, shown with husband Dave, makes wreaths as a hobby, all the while working out of her home for MasterBrand cabinets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_DARLA-AND-DAVE.jpg Darla Miller, shown with husband Dave, makes wreaths as a hobby, all the while working out of her home for MasterBrand cabinets. Courtesy photo Above is one of the many wreaths Darla Miller has created in her hobby the past three years. She makes sports-related wreaths, holiday wreaths, cemetery wreaths, door wreaths and most anything a customer wants. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_DARLA-WREATH-2.jpg Above is one of the many wreaths Darla Miller has created in her hobby the past three years. She makes sports-related wreaths, holiday wreaths, cemetery wreaths, door wreaths and most anything a customer wants. Courtesy photo Darla Miller made this wreath for the recent yuletide holidays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_DARLA-WREATH-5.jpg Darla Miller made this wreath for the recent yuletide holidays. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

