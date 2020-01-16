PCDL plans events at local libraries

PREBLE COUNTY – The Preble County District Library has scheduled several events at local branches.

LEGO Club – New Paris Branch – Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m.; come build at the library. Bring your imagination and creativity and complete challenges and build with friends.

Valentine’s Cards – West Manchester and Eldorado Branches – Feb. 12 and 13 at 4:30 p.m.; Make your Valentine’s Gifts with the library! Multiple stations for crafting will be available, and all materials will be provided. Come and go as you please.

Leap Year Frogs – West Manchester and Eldorado Branches – Feb. 26 and 27, at 4:30 p.m.; Make an origami frog, color a frog, eat snacks and have fun on the way to Leap Day 2020.

Adult Craft: String Art Heart – New Paris Branch – Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Get ready for Valentine’s Day by making this string art heart craft at the library. Space is limited. Stop in or call 437-7242 to register.

Adult Craft: Wooden Spool Picture Holder – New Paris Branch – Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.; Make a cute wooden spool picture holder. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required for this program by stopping in or calling (937) 437-7242. Space is limited.