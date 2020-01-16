Versailles K of C hosts blood drive

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Knights of Columbus will host a January Blood Donor Awareness Month blood drive Monday, Jan. 20 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 8440 State Route 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

January is Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio and nationwide. The goal is to honor all donors and to maintain the blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC’s goals for 2020 include: increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area; recruiting new platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donors; and encouraging citizens to donate and host blood drives in the spirit of the “Dayton Strong” movement.

The white, long-sleeve t-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

The Knights of Columbus community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.