FM’s blood drive is Jan. 24

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe High School will host a January Blood Donor Awareness Month community blood drive Friday, Jan. 24, 8-11:30 a.m., in the cafeteria, 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

January is Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio and nationwide. The goal is to honor all donors and to maintain the blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC’s goals for 2020 include: increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area; recruiting new platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donors; and encouraging citizens to donate and host blood drives in the spirit of the “Dayton Strong” movement.

The white, long-sleeve t-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Automated double red blood cell donations are ideal for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.