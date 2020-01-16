Career Readiness Workshop at ESCC

PIQUA – Edison State Community College is teaming up with Ohio Means Jobs Miami County to present a free Career Readiness Workshop Series to community members and students. During the workshops, participants will develop the career readiness skills necessary to find, acquire, and maintain a rewarding career.

Session one, to be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. will focus on soft skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, problem solving, and more.

Session two, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. will cover resume writing.

Session three, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. will take an in-depth look at the interview process.

Those interested in participating in the series may attend one or all three sessions. All workshops will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Edison State Piqua Campus.

Ohio Means Jobs Miami County is specifically designed for Ohio Job Seekers and employers in need of employment and/or reemployment services. Ohio Means Jobs Miami County provides a central point of access for employment, training, and related services provided by many area agencies and service providers.

To register, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the event tab. For more information, contact Barbara Nicodemus by calling 937-440-3465 or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.