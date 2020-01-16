Commission approves purchases

DARKE COUNTY – On Wednesday, county commissioners approved the purchase of a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Truck for the Darke County Solid Waste District.

The vehicle will be purchased from Hittle Buick GMC at a cost of $36,114.30, and explained Mike Rhoades will be paid for out of the solid waste district funds.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of three delayed egress exit devices to be installed on existing doors at the county courthouse as part of the new security entrance updates.

The devices will be purchased from Modern Entrance Systems Inc. in Beavercreek at a cost of $13,701, which includes the installation and a one-year parts and labor warranty.

The egree devices will be paid for out of the county’s capital fund budget.

Also, in the Tuesday, Jan. 14 Advocate, the incorrect day was published for the commission’s weekly meetings. They will continue to meet at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, not Thursday as incorrectly published.

Darke County Commissioners, left to right, Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades.

New vehicle for SWD, courthouse doors update