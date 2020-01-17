Big Buddies program announces volunteers

ANSONIA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has named the Ansonia High School volunteers who are participating in its Buddies program this year.

The Big Buddies program is a nine-month commitment, during which high school students work with and mentor elementary-aged children two times per month. During these meetings, the high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters utilizes the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum, which focuses on violence prevention, social and emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character and values, and bullying prevention.

Ansonia High School volunteers include Lilian Billenstein, Shelby Crafton, Lynndie Davis, Kianna Dishman, Hannah Hartzell, Madison Kinner, Jacob Longenecker, Chad Milikin, Reganne O’Connor, Julie Oswalt, Leann Ressler, Connor Schmit, Hailey Sebring, Mackenzie Singer, Connor Stachler, Jess Thomas, Allison Warner, Madison Warner and Ally Wright.

In addition to the after-school Big Buddies program, the agency has numerous community-based matches throughout Shelby and Darke counties. These matches meet with each other twice a month for outings, which are planned around the volunteer’s schedule. The goal of the community-based program is to match a local child with an adult mentor who can serve as a positive role model and expose the child to enhancing and uplifting activities.

Big Brother Big Sister is seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors all throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or learn how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.