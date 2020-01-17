T-V welding student in spotlight

ENGLEWOOD – Clara Buckley, a Miami Valley Career Technology (MVCTC) senior in welding, employed with Rieck Services in Dayton through the Sheet Metal Union, is working as part of the MVCTC Work-Based Learning Pre-Apprenticeship program.

She learned about the MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program though her instructor, Lee Nelson, and decided to participate in the program because of being able to learn career skills and money at the same time.

Buckley shared that her parents inspired her to pursue an education at MVCTC, and she decided to enroll in the welding program because of her father. “While helping him with projects at home, I found a passion for being able to weld,” she stated.

“I found the best part about attending MVCTC is I am not only learning a trade, but I am also able to extend my career by being able to take part in the pre-apprenticeship program. After high school, I plan to complete my five-year apprenticeship with the Sheet Metal Union. MVCTC and the Pre-Apprenticeship program have helped me to attain my career goals by allowing me to start my apprenticeship though the union, meaning I have started much earlier than others,” explained Buckley.

Her Pre-Apprenticeship job with Rieck Services trains her to produce HVAC pieces. Her daily tasks as a pre-apprentice student are to assemble ductwork, make turning vanes, cut standing and flat S’s, cut drives, loading trucks, and also help journeyman with jobs when needed. Her favorite part of the job is helping the journeyman in the shop. She shared, “I learn the most when I work with someone on a new job.”

Buckley’s boss, Bill Beecroft, stated, “I believe the MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program is a great opportunity for students to get an idea of what the real world is all about in their vocation. The MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program has helped my business by providing amazing workers, some of the best employees have come from this school.” Beecroft attended MVCTC when it was known as Montgomery County JVS, and he would recommend the MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program to other businesses because of the success his company has had with hiring students.

Buckley is the daughter of Brent and Jeanne Buckley of New Madison. The Buckley’s were interested in their daughter attending MVCTC because she would be working and training all at the same time. They were most surprised that she is able to get her own health insurance through her Pre-Apprenticeship job, and are thrilled to see her receiving a paycheck while training. The Buckley’s stated, “This means that our daughter is able to work towards having financial independence. Instead of going into debt with college, she is making money and training for her career.”

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.