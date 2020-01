PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters are hosting a Hog Raffle.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Feb. 7. There is a chance to win one or two halves. You do not need to be present to win.

The hog is donated by Thompson Farms and raised by King Farms. Processing is donated by Winner’s Meats, Greenville.