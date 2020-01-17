Poultry Days announces festival theme

VERSAILLES – In advance of the upcoming festival, and to allow parade and festival preparation, the Poultry Days Board is proud to announce the 2020 theme. The 2020 festival theme is a salute to all those hard-working drivers, dispatchers and mechanics who keep the freight moving and have contributed to the growth of Versailles. The 2020 festival theme is “Loaded Up & Cluckin”.

Think trucker hats, CB radios, and movies like “Convoy” and “Smokey and the Bandit” for a fun way to celebrate. The theme was selected by 2020 Festival Chairman Lucas Subler. The theme artwork is being drafted by local artist Quincy Baltes and will be released closer to the festival. All bands have been selected and the board is still accepting nominations for the Honorary Parade Marshal.

Festival Chairman Lucas Subler has been on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for nine years. Lucas is employed at Classic Carriers, is a Versailles graduate and attended Bowling Green State University. Lucas resides in Versailles with his wife Courtney, and children Ariel, Kathryn and Alexander.

Versailles’ 69th annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 12, 13, and 14. As one of Ohio’s oldest festivals, this event celebrates the area’s poultry-producing history and its sense of community. The board welcomes everyone to visit Versailles and enjoy the festival. Registration information for Miss Chick and other festival events will be posted as available at www.versaillespoultrydays.com