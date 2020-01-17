Rocks, coffee and cake with DCP

GREENVILLE – If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Darke County Parks has you covered.

Join them in the morning at the Bish Discovery Center for freshly brewed coffee and tasty cake. During this program, Coffee and Cake, attendees will learn about the history of coffee, how coffee as a crop affects the environment and the difference between shade-grown and conventional. Coffee and Cake will start at 10 a.m.

When you’re finished with your coffee, head over to the Nature Center at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve for Rock Talk, a celebration of rocks. Bring your favorite rocks from your collection and they will share the stories behind them. There will also be some rock-themed desserts to enjoy. Rock Talk begins at 2 p.m.

Registration is required for both of these free events. Visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call (937) 548-0165 to register.