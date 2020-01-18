Spirit will offer EMT scholarships

GREENVILLE – Spirit is now accepting scholarship applications from individuals who have an interest in becoming an EMT and working full-time for Spirit once they’ve successfully completed their class, passed their national EMT test, and completed field training.

The “full-ride” scholarship involves a two-year, full-time, employment commitment to Spirit. Application requests can be made by going online to the Spirit webpage at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com and clicking on the graduation cap, or by emailing Spirit’s Director of Human Resources and Regulatory Compliance Ted Bruner at tbruner@spiritmedicaltransport.com. The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m.

After submitting the application, candidates will be interviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis by a member of the Spirit Human Resources Department. Panel interviews of scholarship finalists will take place the week of Jan. 19 at Spirit’s Greenville office. Orientation day for successful applicants will be 1 p.m. Jan. 26. Successful candidates are paid while attending the classes.

The classes are a partnership between Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, and Four County Career Center based in Archbold, Ohio. Classes will be held five days a week starting Feb. 10 through April 10. Scott Kaminski of Four County Career Center will serve as lead instructor for the class, while John Parry, Josh Henry, Mike Woodford, and Scott Wolf will serve as secondary instructors. Class hours are typically held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spirit Education Center, 700 Riffle Ave., Greenville. The classes are adaptive to various learning styles and include trips to a cadaver lab, an emergency vehicle operations course, a class with Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Joe Van Vickle of the Darke County Coroner’s Office regarding “CSI Files of Darke County;” lessons on the basics of customer service in EMS, just to name a few. Company owners also provide weekly meals to attending participants. Because of expanding educational opportunities, the education center opened in late 2019.

Since the company-sponsored scholarship program first began in August 2017, over $550K has been invested into educating local people desirous of starting an EMT and/or paramedic career at Spirit Medical Transport, LLC.

Spirit currently has eight of its EMT’s finishing up an in-house paramedic class that started in August 2018. Starting in March 2019, it will be offering any current full-time employee a full-ride paramedic scholarship with scheduling flexibility. The paramedic classes will be held at the education center in Greenville. Additionally, Spirit just graduated seven recent EMT students and has seven more EMT’s in an Advanced EMT class that will end in May.

With offices in Greenville, Celina, Sidney, and Van Wert, Ohio, along with Liberty, Ind., scholarships are open to people who live near their respective service areas. Company officials also provide transportation assistance to successful applicants who may not live near the class location, but still have an interest in taking advantage of the scholarship opportunity.