Heritage Committee seeking town hall photos

ARCANUM – The Heritage Committee of the newly formed Arcanum Preservation Society is seeking inside photos of the old Arcanum Town Hall. Along with photos, any artifacts such as programs or flyers particularly about the Opera House are welcome as well as stories or details.

Arcanum Preservation Society uses the powerful tool of historic preservation to revitalize our community, strengthen the local economy and enhance the quality of life in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Town Hall housed the village government offices, police department and the office of Twin Township. At one time it also contained the fire house as well as the upstairs opera house which was used for community functions for several decades. Besides plays, shows and musicals, the Opera House also hosted graduations, the Farmers Institute and ciphering matches. Other uses of the building include business rentals and offices as well as boarders and storage. Several organizations frequented the building including the American Legion, VFW and Arcanum Lions Club.

Their goal is to help preserve the building and memories. Those with information please contact the Arcanum Preservation Society at arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com, attention Annette Stewart or Angela Herron. This includes past members or family members of the organizations which were present in the building at one time. Messages can also be left on the Arcanum Preservation Society Facebook page. Their mailing address is 102 W. South St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304.