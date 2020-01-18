Powell hosts Community Conversations

TROY – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced that she will host a “Community Conversations with Rep. Powell” in Troy on Monday, Jan. 27. The event gives individuals the chance at a question and answer session with the representative while enjoying coffee and cake provided.

“I am looking forward to the chance to have some great conversations with my friends and constituents regarding issues that are affecting our district,” said Powell. “I’ll be sharing an update of what is going on in Columbus, and I hope to hear from many of you about what the needs are in our community right now.”

The event will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 7 to 8 p.m., Troy Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W Main St., Troy.

The event is open and free to the public, if you have any questions about the event, email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.