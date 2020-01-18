Conference can help marriage

GREENVILLE – Whether you feel you have a pretty good marriage that you want to make even better, are currently struggling and looking for guidance, or are about to set out in marriage and desire to make an investment in your relationship now, the Love and Respect Conference is a great place to start.

Unconditional respect for him and unconditional love for her – this teaching will help couples achieve a deeper level of intimacy by stopping the crazy cycle of conflict, initiating energizing change, and enjoying renewed passion.

Register at www.eumchurch.org/events and join EUM Church Friday evening and Saturday morning, Feb. 14 and 15 for this transformational conference.

For more information, visit www.eumchurch.org or call (937) 548-3211.