Tax credit would support families

COLUMBUS –Enhancing strong family health throughout the state of Ohio is an important issue for State Representatives Tim Ginter (R-Salem) and Jena Powell (R-Arcanum). Last year, Ginter and Powell introduced House Bill 297 and it recently passed in the House Ways and Means Committee.

The legislation allows individuals to receive an income tax credit for a cash contribution to qualifying non-profit Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRCs). Ginter explained the significance of PRCs during committee testimony.

“Pregnancy Resource Centers located across Ohio provide services for pregnant women such as prenatal care, counseling and other resources during a critical and often stressful time in their lives,” said Ginter.

Powell believes the legislation focuses on further assisting those families who receive care they need at PRCs.

“I’m excited to work on legislation that helps strengthen men, women, and children in the state of Ohio,” said Powell. “This is a great bill that will do just that by families receiving a nonrefundable tax credit for their donations to pregnancy resource centers.”

Last year, the Ohio General Assembly passed budget legislation that provides $7.5 million in federal assistance to these centers for the next two years. However, with over 100 PRCs in Ohio, Ginter indicates the importance of supporting local funding for these centers.

“It is only sensible that we provide avenues of health care that are not totally dependent upon government funding,” said Ginter. “Pregnancy Resource Centers help to take some of the strain off of government while at the same time providing another avenue of care for women with limited resources. The latest studies show that at least 90 percent of PRCs funding come via donations from the local community.”

Within local communities, most PRCs offer parenting classes, diapers, pregnancy tests, and other resources for pregnant women and their families. Minimal or zero cost is inflicted upon those seeking aid at a PRC. Additionally, several PRCs do offer medical and prenatal care from licensed medical professionals, such as Womankind in Garfield Heights.

“With a proven track record, pregnancy resource centers have aided many individuals and families seeking care,” said Ginter. “I continue to believe that not only does it help those in need, but PRCs are a positive investment for our state financially, and more importantly, in the improved health and lives saved through these centers.”