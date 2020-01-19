PERI meeting set for Feb. 3

GREENVILLE – The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Retired Public Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $9 and is payable at the door.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, OSU Extension, Darke County. She will discuss The Ohio State Extension’s Mindful Wellness program that’s designed to equip adults with practice and skills to strengthen the mind, body, and behavior connection and promote holistic health and wellness across the life span.

Anyone who has retired and is affiliated with Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. To attend this meeting, make a reservation by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairman, at (937) 548-3961, on or before Sunday, Jan. 26. If there is no answer, leave a message and Vivian will return your call.

Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.