Community Unity hosts meeting

GREENVILLE – Community Unity will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 21, 5 p.m., at the Grace Resurrection Community Center, 433 E. Water St., Greenville. This meeting is open to all of those individuals, churches or organizations that support their work in addition to anyone just interested in finding out more about Community Unity.

Community Unity, which has been around for nearly thirty years, was established in order to help the needy in Darke County. They specifically assist those in our community with financial needs including help with utilities, rent, medical needs and emergency transportation. Clients can only receive a maximum of $100 within a six month period.

Those who would like to attend the annual meeting are asked to call Community Unity Board President Doug Klinsing at (937) 621-1952.