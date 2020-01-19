New supervisor on SWCD board

GREENVILLE – Newly elected supervisor Monty Stump was sworn into office during the Jan. 6 Darke Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) meeting. Board reorganization took place and Bill Roll, Wabash Township, was elected to serve as Chairman for 2020.

Other officers elected were Kevin Jones from Adams Township, as Vice Chair; Monty Stump, Greenville Township, as Treasurer; Gary Goettemoeller, Wayne Township, as Secretary; and Tom Harrod, Mississinawa Township, as Publicity. Monty Stump will also serve as Chairman for the nominating committee.

For 2020, the Darke SWCD board of supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings on the first Monday of each month at 8 a.m. The meetings will be held at the Darke SWCD office, 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville. Special board meetings may be scheduled throughout the year. If a special board meeting is necessary, the location, date and time will be posted on the

office door and www.darkeswcd.com. Meetings are subject to rescheduling; call 937-548-1715, extension 3 to verify meeting date and time.

If you are interested in receiving meeting notices, contact the office to be placed on a phone or email notification list.

For additional information, call the number listed above or email jared.coppess@darkeswcd.com. Darke SWCD office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.