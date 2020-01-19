Edison State names Employees of the Semester

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at the most recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

“These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players, and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” said Linda Peltier, Executive Director of Human Resources.

Todd Brittingham, Director of Institutional Research, and Bob Robinson, Adjunct Instructor of Communication, were named the fall 2019 employees of the semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming spring semester.

Brittingham, of Enon, was selected for his commitment to not only helping the staff of Edison State but also improving processes at the same time.

“Todd makes a continual difference serving others as he focuses on what will make the process work better so that those who are involved with the process, no matter the role, are better able to perform their jobs and receive the information needed,” said a nominator.

“He sees the big picture and loves to go after solutions so that all are able to experience success and are empowered in their decision making.”

Brittingham has been an employee of Edison State since 2016 and holds a Master of Business Administration from Wright State University.

Robinson, of Greenville, was selected for commitment to getting his students involved in the community. Outside of Edison State, Robinson is also the founder of the Empowering Darke County Youth program that utilizes Edison State students as tutors.

“Bob balances his work at Edison State through his involvement with the Empowering Darke County Youth program. Each year, Edison State students at Greenville City Schools log over 1,000 hours of community service thanks to Bob’s leadership, dedication, and creative ways to get our students involved in this after school tutoring program,” said a nominator.

“Bob is always positive and willing to assist students no matter their need. He modifies his teaching to ensure students are receiving the best possible education, and he always pushes students to become better communicators.”

Robinson has been employed at the Edison State Greenville Campus since 2002 and holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.