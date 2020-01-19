Wintry mix may have caused crash

GREENVILLE- Hazardous travel conditions caused by a wintery mix of precipitation may be to blame for a single-vehicle crash that left one injured early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:27 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Township Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Bakers Store Greenville Road to the reports of an injury crash involving a vehicle into a pole.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by, Nicholas Skelly, 21, of Greenville, was traveling North on Bakers Store Greenville Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and slid off the left side of the roadway. Skelly was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Ice, snow and freezing rain may have cause the drive of this car to travel off the road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_wintry-crash-w.jpg Ice, snow and freezing rain may have cause the drive of this car to travel off the road. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com